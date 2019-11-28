Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Week 46, 2019

Situation Update

• The Somalia Polio Programme has not confirmed any new cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) in children with acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) since 8 May 2019.

• The last case of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 3 (cVDPV3) in a child with AFP was detected and confirmed on 7 September 2018.

• A total of three cVDPV2 cases have been reported in Somalia across 2019.

• In total, 15 children with polio have been detected in Somalia since the onset of the ongoing concurrent cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 outbreaks in 2017.

• Sequencing results of PV2 isolate (SOM-SOL-LND-2019-015-C2) reported from a female contact from Lasanod district in Sool region of Somaliland last week were confirmed PV2-Sabin.