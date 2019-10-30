Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Week 42, 2019

Situation Update

• The Somalia Polio Programme has not confirmed any new cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) in children with acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) since 8 May 2019.

• The last case of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 3 (cVDPV3) in a child with AFP was detected and confirmed on 7 September 2018.

• A total of three cVDPV2 cases have been reported in Somalia across 2019.

• In total, 15 children with polio have been detected in Somalia since the onset of the ongoing concurrent cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 outbreaks in 2017.

• Four new PV2 results were reported by KEMRI laboratory during week 42 and are pending sequencing results. All of these PV2 samples originate from children who reside in areas where mOPV2 vaccination campaign was recently conducted (last targeted mOPV2 campaign was held from 19-22 August 2019);

Two PV2 results were identified from a child with Acute Flaccid Paralysis (AFP) (SOM-SAH-BER-19-007) and one contact from Berbera district in Sahil region.

One PV2 result from a contact of a child with AFP has been detected in Hargeisa district in Galbeed region, the contact of SOM-WGB-HAR-19-016 was confirmed with PV2.

One PV2 result (SOM-BRI-ALU-19-CC-3) was detected from community sample in Alula district in Bari region (silent region).

• Sequencing results of the two PV2 cases ( index SOM-NUG-GRW-19-003 and contact SOM-WGB-HAR-19-014 ) reported last week were confirmed PV2-Sabin.

• In neighbouring Ethiopia, this week one new case of CVDPV2 and two cases of VDPV2 were reported. One CVDPV2 case and one VDPV2 case were reported from Somali region where mOPV2 campaigns have been recently conducted. One case of VDPV2 was reported from Oromia region. This brings a total of three cVDPV2 cases and two VDPV2 cases identified in Ethiopia so far in 2019;