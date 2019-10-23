23 Oct 2019

Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Week 41, 2019

from World Health Organization, UN Children's Fund
Published on 23 Oct 2019
Situation Update

• The Somalia Polio Programme has not confirmed any new cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) in children with acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) since 8 May 2019.

• A total of three cVDPV2 cases have been reported in Somalia across 2019.

• The last case of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 3 (cVDPV3) in a child with AFP was detected and confirmed on 7 September 2018.

• In total, 15 children with polio have been detected in Somalia since the onset of the ongoing concurrent cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 outbreaks in 2017.

• Two PV2 cases were reported during this week. A child with Acute Flaccid Paralysis was confirmed with PV2 in Garowe district in Nugal region. In Hargeisa district of Galbeed region, the contact of SOM-WGB-HAR-19-014 was confirmed with PV2. The stool samples of these cases are with the lab for further investigation.

• In neighbouring Ethiopia, the last case of a child with AFP and confirmed cVDPV2 was reported from Dolo zone in Somali region with onset of paralysis on 22 July 2019. This is the second cVDPV2 case reported in Ethiopia in 2019. Both confirmed cases in 2019 are epidemiologically linked to the ongoing outbreak in Somalia.

