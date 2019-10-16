Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Week 40, 2019

Situation Update

• The Somalia Polio Programme has not confirmed any new cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) in children with acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) since 8 May 2019.

• A total of three cVDPV2 cases have been reported in Somalia across 2019.

• The last case of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 3 (cVDPV3) in a child with AFP was detected and confirmed on 7 September 2018.

• In total, fifteen children with polio have been detected in Somalia since the onset of the ongoing concurrent cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 outbreaks in 2017.

• In neighboring Ethiopia, the last confirmed case of a child with AFP and confirmed cVDPV2 was reported from Dolo zone in Somali region with onset of paralysis on 22 July 2019. This is the second cVDPV2 case reported in Ethiopia in 2019. Both confirmed cases in 2019 are epidemiologically linked to the ongoing outbreak in Somalia.