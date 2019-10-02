02 Oct 2019

Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Week 38, 2019

World Health Organization, UN Children's Fund
Published on 02 Oct 2019
Situation Update

• The Somalia Polio Programme has not confirmed any new cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) in children with acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) since 8 May 2019. A total of three cVDPV2 cases have been reported in Somalia across 2019. In total, 15 children with polio have been detected in Somalia since the onset of the ongoing concurrent cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 outbreaks in 2017;

• A subnational bivalent oral polio vaccine (bOPV) campaign for 41 districts was conducted between 23 – 26 September for 1 671 417 children under age of five; some of these districts have experienced polio cases previously, or have low vaccination coverage with high numbers of children who remain at risk of polio;

• 2.9 million children under the age of five will be given OPV during an integrated measles and polio campaign, planned for early November;

• In neighbouring Ethiopia, the last confirmed case of a child with AFP and confirmed cVDPV2 was reported from Dolo zone in Somali region with onset of paralysis on 22 July 2019. This is the second cVDPV2 case reported in Ethiopia in 2019. Both confirmed cases in 2019 are epidemiologically linked to the ongoing outbreak in Somalia;

• The Somalia Polio Programme last detected and confirmed circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 3 (cVDPV3) in a child with AFP on 7 September 2018.

