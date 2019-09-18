18 Sep 2019

Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Week 35 2019

Report
from World Health Organization, UN Children's Fund
Published on 18 Sep 2019
preview
Download PDF (2.02 MB)

Situation Update

• The Somalia Polio Programme has not confirmed any new cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) in children with acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) since 8 May 2019. A total of three cVDPV2 cases have been reported in Somalia in 2019, out of a total of 15 children infected in Somalia since the onset of the ongoing concurrent cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 outbreaks;

• A confirmed case of a child with AFP and cVDPV2 was reported from Dolo zone in Somali region of Ethiopia, with onset of paralysis on 22 July 2019. This is the second cVDPV2 case reported in Ethiopia in 2019. Both cases are epidemiologically linked to the ongoing outbreak in Somalia;

• The Somalia Polio Programme last detected and confirmed circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 3 (cVDPV3) in a child with AFP on 7 September 2018.

Upcoming Vaccination Activities

Catch up mOPV2 vaccination for children living in 13 districts in Somaliland and Puntland is taking place 16 – 19 September 2019. This revaccination strategy aims to target communities where the expected coverage from the August campaign was lower than anticipated. The strategy has been finalized based on the results of desk and field validation of microplans, the administrative coverage of the August campaign, coverage data from third party post-campaign independent monitoring, and the results of a Lots Quality Assurance Survey by a third party.

A bOPV campaign targeting populations where vaccination coverage is low and children consequentially remain at risk for polio infection is planned in 41 districts between 23 – 26 September.

In the second half of October, an integrated measles and polio campaign will aim to reach 2.9 million children under five years with bOPV, and 2.4 million children with measles vaccine, vitamin A, and deworming treatment.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb subscriptions get a revamp

Many of you (more than 150,000 subscribers at the last count!) receive various updates from Reliefweb, including OCHA situation reports, disaster updates, jobs, training and other country-specific …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.