Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Week 35 2019

Situation Update

• The Somalia Polio Programme has not confirmed any new cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) in children with acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) since 8 May 2019. A total of three cVDPV2 cases have been reported in Somalia in 2019, out of a total of 15 children infected in Somalia since the onset of the ongoing concurrent cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 outbreaks;

• A confirmed case of a child with AFP and cVDPV2 was reported from Dolo zone in Somali region of Ethiopia, with onset of paralysis on 22 July 2019. This is the second cVDPV2 case reported in Ethiopia in 2019. Both cases are epidemiologically linked to the ongoing outbreak in Somalia;

• The Somalia Polio Programme last detected and confirmed circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 3 (cVDPV3) in a child with AFP on 7 September 2018.

Upcoming Vaccination Activities

Catch up mOPV2 vaccination for children living in 13 districts in Somaliland and Puntland is taking place 16 – 19 September 2019. This revaccination strategy aims to target communities where the expected coverage from the August campaign was lower than anticipated. The strategy has been finalized based on the results of desk and field validation of microplans, the administrative coverage of the August campaign, coverage data from third party post-campaign independent monitoring, and the results of a Lots Quality Assurance Survey by a third party.

A bOPV campaign targeting populations where vaccination coverage is low and children consequentially remain at risk for polio infection is planned in 41 districts between 23 – 26 September.

In the second half of October, an integrated measles and polio campaign will aim to reach 2.9 million children under five years with bOPV, and 2.4 million children with measles vaccine, vitamin A, and deworming treatment.