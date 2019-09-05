Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Week 34 2019

Situation Update

• The Somalia Polio Programme has not confirmed any new cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) in children with acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) since 8 May 2019. A total of three cVDPV2 cases have been reported in Somalia across 2019;

• The Somalia Polio Programme last detected and confirmed circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 3 (cVDPV3) in a child with AFP on 7 September 2018;

• Somalia has confirmed a total of 15 cases of children with cVDPV since onset of the ongoing type 2 and concurrent type 3 outbreaks;

• As part of the latest stage of polio outbreak response, a campaign using monovalent oral polio vaccine type 2 (mOPV2) took place in Week 34 from 19 – 22 August across selected districts in Puntland and Somaliland, reaching at least 1,054,784 children.

Case Response

In response to evidence of ongoing circulation of cVDPV2 in Somalia, a series of targeted campaigns using mOPV2 are taking place. The third campaign in response to recent virus detected in the north of the country took place in Week 34 from 19 - 22 August. Health workers reached just over 1 million children under the age of five living in 34 selected districts across Puntland and Somaliland with polio vaccine.

Catch up for children living in selected areas from Somaliland and Puntland who may have missed one of their two doses of mOPV2 will take place from 16 September 2019.