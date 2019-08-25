25 Aug 2019

Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Week 32 2019

Report
from World Health Organization, UN Children's Fund
Published on 25 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (996.26 KB)

Situation Update

• The Somalia Polio Programme has not confirmed any new cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) in children with acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) since 8 May 2019. A total of three cVDPV2 cases have been reported in Somalia across 2019;

• The Somalia Polio Programme last detected and confirmed circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 3 (cVDPV3) in a child with AFP on 7 September 2018;

• Somalia has confirmed a total of 15 cases of children with cVDPV since onset of the ongoing type 2 and concurrent type 3 outbreaks (eight children with cVDPV2, six children with cVDPV3 and one with co-infection of cVDPV2 and cVPDV3);

• As part of the latest stage of polio outbreak response, a campaign using monovalent oral polio vaccine type 2 (mOPV2) took place last week (Week 34) from 19 – 22 August across selected districts in Puntland and Somaliland.

Case Response

In response to evidence of ongoing circulation of cVDPV2 in Somalia, a series of targeted campaigns using mOPV2 are taking place. The third campaign in response to recent virus detected in the north of the country took place last week (Week 34) from 19 - 22 August. Health workers attempted to reach 1.1 million children under the age of five living in 34 selected districts across Puntland and Somaliland with polio vaccine. The campaign was synchronized with parallel outbreak response activities in the Somalia region of Ethiopia. Such coordination between the two countries is vital given the high population mobility across the region and strong community relationships between the neighbouring countries.

