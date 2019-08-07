07 Aug 2019

Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Week 30 2019

Report
from World Health Organization, UN Children's Fund
Published on 07 Aug 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.39 MB)

Situation Update

• The Somalia Polio Programme has not confirmed any new cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) in children with acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) since 8 May 2019. A total of three cVDPV2 cases have been reported in Somalia across 2019;

• A cVDPV2 was recently detected (onset 25/05/2019) during routine collection of healthy child samples from in a child from Ufen district, of Bari region, Puntland, indicating evidence of ongoing circulation of the virus;

• Ethiopia confirmed a case of cVDPV2 on 9 June 2019. This child was identified in May in Somaliland, after the child had travelled from Dolo, Somali Region of Ethiopia. The detected virus has links to a cVDPV2 case previously detected in a child from Buhodle district in Somalia in 2018;

• The Somalia Polio Programme last detected and confirmed circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 3 (cVDPV3) in a child with AFP on 7 September 2018;

• Somalia has confirmed a total of 15 cases of children with cVDPV since onset of the ongoing type 2 and concurrent type 3 outbreaks (eight children with cVDPV type 2, six children with cVDPV type 3 and one with co-infection of cVDPV2 and cVPDV3).

Case Response

In response to the detection of the circulating type 2 virus in Somalia, a series of targeted campaigns using monovalent oral polio vaccine type 2 (mOPV2) are underway. The next campaign is planned for 21 August. Health workers are intending to reach 1.1 million children under the age of five living in Puntland and Somaliland with the life-saving vaccine. This campaign will be synchronized with parallel immunization activities carried out in Somali region, Ethiopia.

Preparation for the Campaign

• In preparation for the August campaign, an immunization activity review workshop has been initiated in Hargeisa and Garowe to discuss the results of the last vaccination round, and the way forward to ensure better campaign quality.

• A revaccination strategy has also been finalized, to help ensure that more children will receive vaccine doses.

• To help reduce the number of children missed by polio vaccination teams, UNICEF has planned joint training for vaccinators and house–to-house mobilizers.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.