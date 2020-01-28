Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Week 3, 2020

Situation Update

Three new circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) - positive sewage samples have been identified this week from three environmental surveillance (ES) sites in Mogadishu, collected on the 22 December. All virus is genetically linked to the two environmental positives identified from 10 November 2019, from two of four ES sites in the city. These new results confirm that there is currently active circulation of this type of poliovirus in the Banadir region.

No new cases of children with cVDPV2 were reported this week. The date of onset of the most recent case of cVDPV2 in a child with acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) was 8 May 2019. A total of three cVDPV2 cases were reported in Somalia in 2019.

No circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 3 (cVDPV3) - positive cases or environmental samples were identified in 2019. The onset of the most recent case of cVDPV3 in a child with AFP was 7 September 2018.