Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Week 29 2019
Situation Update
Somalia has not reported any new cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) in children with acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) since 8 May 2019, however the virus (cVDPV2) has been detected during routine healthy child sampling in a child from Ufen district, of Bari region, Puntland, indicating ongoing circulation;
The last detected and confirmed circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 3 (cVDPV3) in a child was on 7 September 2018;
Ethiopia has confirmed a case of cVDPV2 on 9 June 2019. This child was identified in May in Buhodle, Togdher, a region in Somaliland, although the child had originally travelled from Dolo, - Somali Region of Ethiopia; the detected virus has links to a cVDPV2 case previously detected in a child from Buhodle district in Somalia in 2018;
Somalia has confirmed a total of 15 cases of children with cVDPV in the ongoing type 2 and concurrent type 3 outbreaks since onset (eight children with cVDPV type 2, six children with cVDPV type 3 and one with co-infection of cVDPV2 and cVPDV3).
Case Response
In response to the case detection of the type 2 virus, a targeted campaign was conducted with monovalent oral polio vaccine (mOPV2) between 24-27 June, 2019
- 12 high-risk districts of Somaliland and nine districts in Puntland were selected to carry out the campaign based on risk-level and proximity to the affected districts
- No. of children targeted to vaccinate (aged under five years): 945,480
- No. of children (aged under five years) vaccinated: 992,629
- No. of vaccination teams: 2,708
- No. of children vaccinated for the first time: 72,017 children (8% of total vaccinated);
- 191,566 (21% of total vaccinated) children live within 10 km from the international border with Ethiopia.