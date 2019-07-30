Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Week 29 2019

Situation Update

Somalia has not reported any new cases of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) in children with acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) since 8 May 2019, however the virus (cVDPV2) has been detected during routine healthy child sampling in a child from Ufen district, of Bari region, Puntland, indicating ongoing circulation;

The last detected and confirmed circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 3 (cVDPV3) in a child was on 7 September 2018;

Ethiopia has confirmed a case of cVDPV2 on 9 June 2019. This child was identified in May in Buhodle, Togdher, a region in Somaliland, although the child had originally travelled from Dolo, - Somali Region of Ethiopia; the detected virus has links to a cVDPV2 case previously detected in a child from Buhodle district in Somalia in 2018;