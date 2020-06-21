Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Week 23, 2020

• Four new circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2) positive sewage samples have been identified from environmental surveillance (ES) sites in Mogadishu, indicating ongoing transmission and circulation of polioviruses.

• This brings the total number of cVDPV2 positive samples to 11 in 2020.

• The last reported case of paralysis in a child due to cVDPV2 was 8 May 2019.

• In total, 16 children with polio have been identified across Somalia since the initial detection of the ongoing cVDPV2 and cVDPV3 outbreaks in late 2017.

• The programme continues to observe a reduction in the number of acute flaccid paralysis (AFP) cases detected in May due to the impact of COVID-19. A review is planned to understand the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the AFP surveillance system.

• AFP sample transportation to the KEMRI laboratory remains uninterrupted. The polio programme has synchronized its sample collection with COVID-19 sample transportation.