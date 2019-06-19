19 Jun 2019

Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Week 23 2019

Report
from World Health Organization, UN Children's Fund
Published on 19 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.17 MB)

Situation Update

Somalia has a new isolation of circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2)* with 51 nucleotide differences taken from a healthy child sample collected from a 2 year old child living in Ufeyn, Bari District on the 25th May:** No new cases of cVDPV3 have been reported in children from Somalia since 7 September 2018;

Somalia has confirmed a total of 16 cases of children with cVDPV in the ongoing cVDPV type 2 and type 3 outbreaks since they began (nine children with cVDPV type 2, six children with cVDPV type 3 and one with co-infection of cVDPV2 and cVPDV3).

Case Response

A sub-national polio immunization campaign is planned from 24-27 June, to vaccinate 940,392 under-fives in 12 high-risk districts of Somaliland and eight districts in Puntland with monovalent oral polio vaccine (mOPV) 2 vaccine.***

Coordination among Somalia and Ethiopia along common borders:

In response to a recommendation made by the 17th Horn of Africa Technical Advisory Group (TAG) and to improve coordination, polio teams from Somalia and Ethiopia convened a meeting in Hargeisa from 12-13 June to jointly plan and coordinate activities ahead of the June mOPV2 campaign. Teams from the ministries of health at national, regional and district levels from Ethiopia and Somalia met with representatives from the Core Group, IOM, UNHCR, UNICEF and WHO during this meeting.

The main outputs of the meeting were:

Strategies, including a collaborative plan, for joint cross-border polio activities and coordination mechanisms developed;
Synchronized cross-border microplans developed;
Solutions outlined for challenges faced during the implementation of the synchronized campaign along border areas;
Mechanism developed for sharing information among teams working along borders.

