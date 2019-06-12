Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Week 22 2019

Situation Update

Somalia has confirmed a new case of a 36-month-old child with circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2)* in Bari, Bosaso. The date of onset of paralysis for the child was 8 May 2019.

To date across 2019, Somalia has confirmed three children affected by cVDPV2 (one from Sool, Las Anod, Somaliland, one from Buhodle, Togdher, Somaliland and another from Bari, Bosaso, Puntland).

Somalia has had 15 confirmed cases of children with cVDPV in the ongoing type 2 and type 3 outbreaks since they began (eight children with cVDPV type 2, six children with cVDPV type 3 and one with co-infection of cVDPV2 and cVPDV3).

There are genetic linkages among the cases of cVDPV in children from Togdher and Sool (both confirmed in 2019) and Hiran (confirmed in 2018). The most recent confirmed cVDPV2 case from Bari is linked to the two previous cases from Sool and Hiran.

No isolates of cVDPV were confirmed from environmental samples. The last positive specimen was collected from sewer samples in Banadir on 11 October 2018.