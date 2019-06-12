12 Jun 2019

Somalia Weekly Polio Update: Week 22 2019

from World Health Organization, UN Children's Fund
Published on 12 Jun 2019
Situation Update

  • Somalia has confirmed a new case of a 36-month-old child with circulating vaccine-derived poliovirus type 2 (cVDPV2)* in Bari, Bosaso. The date of onset of paralysis for the child was 8 May 2019.

  • To date across 2019, Somalia has confirmed three children affected by cVDPV2 (one from Sool, Las Anod, Somaliland, one from Buhodle, Togdher, Somaliland and another from Bari, Bosaso, Puntland).

  • Somalia has had 15 confirmed cases of children with cVDPV in the ongoing type 2 and type 3 outbreaks since they began (eight children with cVDPV type 2, six children with cVDPV type 3 and one with co-infection of cVDPV2 and cVPDV3).

  • There are genetic linkages among the cases of cVDPV in children from Togdher and Sool (both confirmed in 2019) and Hiran (confirmed in 2018). The most recent confirmed cVDPV2 case from Bari is linked to the two previous cases from Sool and Hiran.

  • No isolates of cVDPV were confirmed from environmental samples. The last positive specimen was collected from sewer samples in Banadir on 11 October 2018.

  • No new cVDPV3 isolates have been reported since 7 September 2018.

Case Response

  • As soon as a child with AFP is identified, polio teams are conducting detailed case investigations and take stool samples for further testing. Where possible, a wider community search is performed by conducting a cluster survey in the 30 surrounding households to determine immunization rates of neighbouring children, to avoid further spread.

  • Stool samples are being collected from the community (40 have been collected so far) to guide next steps.

  • Special efforts are being made to intensify vaccination during each campaign - ranging from detailed microplanning, to monitoring campaigns, and using real-time data to reach every child possible.

  • AFP surveillance is being scaled up in health facilities (traditional and non-traditional) through passive and active reporting.

  • Information is being collected on families that are refusing to have their children vaccinated during polio immunization campaigns, following which, teams of health workers, sometimes accompanied by religious leaders, are visiting these families to explain the benefits of vaccination.

