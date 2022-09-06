Somalia Weekly Markets and Prices Update (28 August - 03 September 2022)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Overall, the prices of key imported food commodities have remained high but stable during the reporting period. Despite the rest of the country is experiencing a slight decrease of vegetable oil prices, Banadir (Bakara market) recorded a surge of vegetable oil from $1.5 - $1.9/Litre. On the contrary, there’s a sharp decline of Rice price by 25% in Banadir while other areas portraying moderate changes

A significant percentage decrease in price of red sorghum was noted in Jubaland and Hirshabelle but this was an isolated case in Buloburto town where prices decreased due to arrival of new crop harvest in the market.

Puntland experienced a slight increase in wage labour by 4%, however, the rates remain the lowest and same as last week at $3.30 per day. Notably, the price of Sugar, Rice, and Wheat flour also gradually escalated this week in Puntland.

Diesel prices have recorded minimal changes ±4% and remained the same in Banadir, Galmudug and Somaliland. Generally, cross border movements are ongoing smoothly and no major challenges reported