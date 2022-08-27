Somalia

Somalia Weekly Markets and Prices Update (21 - 27 August 2022)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

  • In general, prices of key staple food commodities have remained high but stable during the reporting period. A moderate percentage increase in price for red sorghum was noted in Hirshabelle but this was an isolated case in Jowhar where prices increased from $0.6 to $0.8 per kilogram.

  • Puntland experienced an increase in wage labour by 11% but the increase was specifically in Taleex and Garowe where wages increased to $3.30 and $5 respectively. However, the daily wage in these two locations was still lower compared to Bossaso and Qardho of Puntland both at ($7.0).

  • In general imported food items are stable compared to previous week apart from sugar that increased by 11% due to increases recorded in Jowhar (19%) and Buloburto (30%) per kg.
    Generally, food commodities were available in most markets during the week throughout the country.

