Somalia Weekly Markets and Prices Update (21 - 27 August 2022)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In general, prices of key staple food commodities have remained high but stable during the reporting period. A moderate percentage increase in price for red sorghum was noted in Hirshabelle but this was an isolated case in Jowhar where prices increased from $0.6 to $0.8 per kilogram.

Puntland experienced an increase in wage labour by 11% but the increase was specifically in Taleex and Garowe where wages increased to $3.30 and $5 respectively. However, the daily wage in these two locations was still lower compared to Bossaso and Qardho of Puntland both at ($7.0).