Somalia Weekly Markets and Prices Update (14 - 20 August 2022)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

• In general, prices of key staple food commodities have remained high but stable during the reporting period compared to last week. A moderate percentage decrease in price for white maize and red sorghum was noted in Galmudug but this was an isolated case in Cadaado where prices reduced to $0.5 and $0.6 per kilogram respectively.

• Similarly, Hirshabelle experienced a decrease in wage labour by 13% but the reduction was specifically in Beletweyne and Buloburto where wages reduced to $7 and $6 respectively. However, the daily wage in these 2 locations was still higher compared to Talex ($2.5), Xudun ($3.5) and Cadale ($4).

• Average retail prices for imported food items have shown minimal decreases but remain high (rice $0.88/kg, wheat $0.88/kg, pasta $1.10/kg, and vegetable oil $2.28/Litre). Generally, food commodities were reported to be available on most markets during the week throughout the country though at high price