Somalia Weekly Markets and Prices Update | 11 - 18 September 2022

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Prices of key imported food commodities have remained relatively stable with minimal decrease except Galmudug where wheat flour, rice and pasta recorded decreases of 18%, 14% and 13% respectively due to increased supply from source markets. In Puntland markets, sugar prices increased by 5% ($1.15 - $1.30/Kg) while on the contrary in Jubaland it decreased by 6%, however this was an isolated case in Belet-hawa town where prices decreased from $1.30 to $1.20/kg.

Camel milk prices are showing mixed trends compared to last week, prices have remained unchanged in Banadir,

Hirshabelle and Somaliland. However, decreased in Southwest and Jubaland by 6% and 4% respectively. In Galmudug and Puntland camel milk prices increased by 7% and 6% respectively per litre, an indication of continued scarcity in these areas.

Prices of local cereals, imported food items and fuel (diesel) have remained unchanged as from last week in most markets in Somaliland and Hirshabelle.