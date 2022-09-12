Somalia Weekly Markets and Prices Update (04 - 11 September 2022)

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

In general, prices of key imported food commodities have remained stable but high with minimal changes during the reporting period.

In Jubaland, most of the commodities recorded increase, sugar showing the highest increment (by 13%) from $1.15 - $1.30/Kg. Equally, white maize price increased (11%) despite this was an isolated case in Doolow where prices increased from $0.75 to $0.90 per kilogram as a result of increased demand.

Wage labour rates have remained unchanged as from last week in Banadir, Hirshabelle, Galmudug and Somaliland. However, decreased in Puntland and Jubaland both by 6% and in Southwest the wage rates increased by 2% which will impact household purchasing power.

Local quality goat prices have increased in Somaliland and Puntland by 5% and 9% respectively per head. While remaining unchanged as from last week in Galmudug and Southwest. However, decreased in Mogadishu by 6%. Local goat prices are fluctuating due limited availability of saleable animals.

During the reporting period, prices for red sorghum witnessed slight decreases of 3%, 4%, 4% in Puntland, Southwest and Jubaland respectively compared to previous week.