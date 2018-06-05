Somalia: Weekly EPI/POL Update Week 22 (03 June 2018)

Highlights

No cVDPV2 or cVDPV3 reported from any human stool sample in 2017 or 2018

3 PV3 isolated from 3 ES samples collected in week 18, 19 and 20 from KAWMA (n=2 samples) and 21 October (n=1 sample) ES sites with EPID number (ES/SOM/BAN/HDN/EGH/18/019, ES/SOM/BAN/HMW/KAWMA-1/18/018 and ES/SOM/BAN/HMW/KAWMA-1/18/020). Samples are undergoing sequencing

KAWMA ES site catchment area house-to-house survey completed. Further investigations ongoing in selected HH with suspected AFPs and sickly children reported.

An additional 25 community samples collected this week from healthy children from Sablale district (inaccessible area) in Lower Shabelle region (as per schedule to collect 25 stool samples from healthy children from access-compromised districts every week).