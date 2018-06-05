05 Jun 2018

Somalia: Weekly EPI/POL Update Week 22 (03 June 2018)

Infographic
from World Health Organization, UN Children's Fund
Published on 03 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (3.34 MB)

Highlights

  • No cVDPV2 or cVDPV3 reported from any human stool sample in 2017 or 2018

  • 3 PV3 isolated from 3 ES samples collected in week 18, 19 and 20 from KAWMA (n=2 samples) and 21 October (n=1 sample) ES sites with EPID number (ES/SOM/BAN/HDN/EGH/18/019, ES/SOM/BAN/HMW/KAWMA-1/18/018 and ES/SOM/BAN/HMW/KAWMA-1/18/020). Samples are undergoing sequencing

  • KAWMA ES site catchment area house-to-house survey completed. Further investigations ongoing in selected HH with suspected AFPs and sickly children reported.

  • An additional 25 community samples collected this week from healthy children from Sablale district (inaccessible area) in Lower Shabelle region (as per schedule to collect 25 stool samples from healthy children from access-compromised districts every week).

  • Microplan revised and budget finalized for the mOPV2 campaign in all accessible and partially accessible districts of South and Central zone. Banadir, Lower Shabelle and Middle Shabelle will be synchronized with Kenya.

