Somalia: Weekly EPI/POL Update Week 21 (27 May 2018)

Highlights

- No PV2 or PV3 isolated from any AFP or ES sample this week.

- KAWMA ES site catchment area house to house survey on progress using standard questionnaire developed on ODK.

- The main Objective is: Further understand characteristics of the populations in the catchment area, profiling populations based on using sewage system, understand pattern of populations movement, immunity profile of all Under 5 children and whether or not the children took mOPV2 vaccine from the 3 recent campaign, searching for AFP cases.

- Community sample collection from healthy children continued with special focus on access compromised districts.

- Continued active case search of AFP cases in HFs and the community.

- Microplan revision and budget Preparation finalized for mOPV2 campaign in all accessible and partially accessible districts of South and Central zone except Banadir, Lower Shabelle and Middle Shabelle synchronized with Kenya.

- First round will start on 30th June - 4th July 2018

- Second round will be 28 July - 1 August 2018. Dates are synchronized with Kenya and Ethiopia.