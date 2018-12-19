Somalia WASH Cluster: Six Core Functions Strategy 2018-2020

SUMMARY

The six core functions referred to in this strategy are adapted from the Inter-Agency Standing Committee (IASC) reference module for cluster coordination at country level outlining the basic elements of cluster coordination and intends to serve as a reference guide for field practitioners to improve humanitarian outcomes.

Adapted to Somalia, the strategy aims at enhancing the cluster’s performance to contribute to reducing morbi/mortality related to WASH diseases among populations affected by disasters.

The cluster is a tool to achieve this general objective.

The Somalia six core functions strategy provides recommendations, minimum requirements, activities and a timeframe to enhance emergency services delivery, informed decisionmaking, development of plans and strategies, monitoring and evaluation, capacity building and advocacy capacity of the Somalia WASH Cluster.

The action plan unrolls activities for the coming three years and integrates key Humanitarian concerns such as linking emergency response with recovery/resilience, Centrality of Protection and responding to drought and population displacement in urban and peri-urban fringes. It also emphasizes the importance of building the capacity of Somalia Legal Authorities (SLA) in coordinating and responding to emergencies.