Somalia: WASH Cluster Pre-drought Response Update

Key Highlights

Somalia is currently facing a severe water shortage following the poor performance of 2020 short rains (Deyr) and the subsequent abnormally high temperatures, heightening fears of deepening humanitarian crisis in coming months. The 2020 Deyr season rainfall was characterized by delays and erratic distribution. Overall, the rainfall was below average in most parts of the country with adverse impact on replenishment of water sources. Cyclone Gati with torrential rains which hit coastal areas of Bari (late November) caused significant damages although it also brought favorable rainfall to coastal and adjacent pastoral areas of Sanaag, Woqooyi Galbeed and Awdal (FSNAU).

Needs

4.6M people will need humanitarian WASH assistance in Somalia in 2021 with 2.5M of them facing acute need of water and sanitation services. Poor performance of short rains (Oct-Dec) caused water shortages in Somaliland, parts of Puntland and South Central Somalia causing displacement of pastoral communities. The dry conditions are projected to persist until the comming Gu rainy season (April - June. The current water shortage is likely to deepen humanitarian crisis in the coming months especially in regions facing critical water shortages including Sool, Sanaag, Galmudug, Bay, Bakool and Lower Juba where their main sources (shallow wells and Berkad) are currently dried-up resulting a sharp increase in water prices. In Sool and Saanag regions, the average water prices per 20L jerry-can now costs 2 times higher than what it cost in January. Ceelwaaq, Garbaharaey, Yed and Ceelberde districts have also reported increased water prices between 6 to 7.5 USD per barrel of 200L. The shortages of safe drinking water have led to an increase of AWD/cholera cases in some areas. According to FG-MOH, a total of 78 new suspected cases of cholera were reported in week 5 from Bay (11) and Banadir (67 cases) regions with no deaths.

Response

In response to this situation, WASH partners have scaled-up emergency water trucking and hygiene kits distribution and hygiene promotion reaching to over 248K people in several districts of the country. However, much of the reported activities are carried forward from 2020 HRP funding and are ending this month leaving over 700K people in dire humanitarian situation.

Gaps

Water supply and sanitation remain critical gap in areas facing drought like conditions. Districts reporting the highest WASH response gaps are Buuhoodle, Laascanod, Ceel Afweyn, Ceerigaabo, Garoowe, Xudun, Taleex, Cadaado, Duusamareeb, Jalalaqsi, Buloburto, Ceelwaaq, Garbahaarey, Ceelberde, Yeed, Kismayo, Afmadow, Marka and Baraawe.