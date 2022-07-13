Somalia WASH Cluster: Kismayo IDP Camps Situational Update (As of 13 July 2022)

SITUATIONAL UPDATE

Access to safe sanitation is a growing challenge in informal settlements outside Kismayo district where over 37K households in four major IDP camps (Ceeljaale 1, (Ceeljaale 2, Istanbul and Gobwayn) are currently in need with urgent WASH assistance. The increasing number of IDPs in these camps coupled with inadequate sanitation services will most likely lead to disease outbreaks if not prioritized in the coming months. These camps are located in the outskirts of Kismayo, along the road between Kismayo and Mogadishu and are included some of the areas that the government of Jubaland has commissioned to resettle families displaced by the drought. Many of the residents are pastoralists and agro-pastoralists displaced by the prolonged drought that has been affecting badly parts of Jubaland state. Significant number of the pastoralists have lost their livestock, while agro-pastoralists have failed to cultivate for three consecutive rainy seasons. Displaced persons are finding it difficult to regain pre-drought ways of living because of the poor living condition; poor sanitation conditions which exposes members of the camps to infectious diseases

Humanitarian access to the camps has improved since the restriction barriers reduced. However, the are no permanent source of water and adequate sanitation facilities for the above-mentioned IDP camps. It is also important to point out that only 3,400 people (750 people in Istanbul camp, 650 people in Ceeljaale1 camp and 800 people in Ceeljaale2 and 1200 people in Goobwayn) are currently benefiting from emergency water trucking provided by the Ministry of Energy and Water Resources of Jubaland, Mercy Corps, Taakulo and Vision corps. The rest of people are getting water directly from river, which is about 5km away and the water is not safe for human consumption. Most water trucking activities led by MoEWR-JL is ending soon. Immediate actions required include extension of ongoing water trucking and construction of emergency latrines for 6,500HH who are at risk of water borne diseases. Some of WASH cluster partners with SHF funds such as GSA, Alight and Taakulo are conducting comprehensive assessment. Once target sites are selected based on the greatest needs, over 200 emergency latrines will be installed to foster hygiene, sanitation, proper waste disposal, and provide much-needed privacy.