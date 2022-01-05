Somalia WASH Cluster Humanitarian Dashboard (As of 31st December 2021)

Overview

WASH is one of the two main drivers of humanitarian needs across Somalia with important regional variations which highlight the increasingly central role of WASH relative to food security in driving the severity of humanitarian needs of both IDPs and non-IDPs. In 2021, the WASH Cluster targeted 2.54 million people disaggregated as 1,649,107 children, 401,522 men, 371,656 women and 120,714 elderly persons. However, since January 2021, 1,458,264 people were reached with hygiene supplies and hygiene promotion activities. While 1,071,060 people were also received water through temporary water supply (such as water trucking, access water through vouchers and household water treatment). WASH partners have also enabled 375,269 people with sanitation services and supported 826,563 people with sustained water supply (such as rehabilitation and construction boreholes and shallow wells) Despite the dire situation in the country following the three consecutive below rainy seasons (2020 Deyr and 2021 Gu and Deyr rains), partners on the ground are responding but the extremely low funding is hampering their capacity to respond the need of the populations. Significant gaps remain throughout the country particularly the areas that are currently experiencing critical water shortages.