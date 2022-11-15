Somalia WASH Cluster Humanitarian Dashboard (As of 13th November 2022)

OVERVIEW

While extreme water shortages are reported across the country, the drought is particularly severe in Southwest state,

Galmudug, Jubaland, parts of Puntland, Hirshabele and Somaliland where light to moderate rainfall has been received since the onset of 2022 Deyr season (October-December). This has resulted increased water prices across the country, particularly in the areas that has received depressed rains for the past four rainy seasons.

On the other hand, high levels of drought-induced displacement have been recorded in Southwest State (SWS) in 2022, with a large increase in June-July and a major spike in October. Between January and October 2022, there were an estimated 669,000 new displacements from Southwest state districts. An urgent scale up of humanitarian WASH assistance is required to prevent extreme Water, Sanitation and Hygiene outcomes, including the risk of AWD/Cholera outbrea