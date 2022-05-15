Somalia WASH Cluster Humanitarian Dashboard (As of 10th May 2022)

Overview

• The performance of 2022 Gu rainy season varied across Somalia with many places recording below average rainfall. In Somaliland, the Gu rains have yet to become fully established inTogdheer, Sool, and Sanaag regions, which received little to no rain during the month of April.

• Spikes in cholera cases have been reported in Baidoa, Jowhar and Afgoyee districts of South West State over the last few weeks. On 27 April, two out of five stool samples from Afgooye Hospital tested positive for cholera in the National Lab of Mogadishu.

• As of 20th April, close to 3,300 new drought affected people arrived in Banadir region. The region has the highest concentration of internally displaced person whose access to safe water and sanitation is limited.