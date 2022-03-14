Somalia WASH Cluster Humanitarian Dashboard (As of 10th March 2022)

Overview

Over the past few months, record levels of displacement have been reported across Somalia as drought ravages large parts of the country, leaving tens of thousands of people without adequate safe water and livelihoods. Currently, over 671K people have been internally displaced due to extreme water shortages. Water prices are showing an increasing trend across the country. This is attributed by the depressed precipitations received in these areas during the short rains of 2021 Deyr. The average water price is uncomfortably higher in cities such as Hobyo, Baardheere and Ceel waaq, Diinsoor, Garbahaareey, Laascaanood, Odwayne and Buuhoodle. The water shortage has greatly impacted both livestock and human particularly in the rural villages far from the main water sources. WASH Humanitarian efforts are underway, but available resources are inadequate to meet increasing and urgent needs