Somalia WASH Cluster Humanitarian Dashboard (As of 10th April 2022)

Overview

Severe drought conditions are devastating communities across the country. As of March 2022, significant WASH gaps have been reported throughout the country particularly in water supply across the country especially in IDP camps in Kismayo and Banadir. In Banadir 28.700 drought displaced people lack access to WASH services. 12 Strategic boreholes in Hirshabele state are non-functional after developing mechanical problems due to long working hours of operation without backup (8 inaccessible villages in Hiran Region).

Humanitarian partners and authorities continued to scale up assistance to mitigate the adverse outcomes of the drought emergency in Somalia. However, funding Gap is a key challenge that limits partners’ capacity to reach people in need with lifesaving WASH assistance. Urgent large-scale efforts aimed at saving lives and protecting livelihoods are therefore needed throughout Somalia to meet the needs of the most vulnerable and prevent loss of life