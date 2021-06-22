Somalia WASH Cluster: Hirshabelle State Flood Update (as of 22nd June 2021)

IMPACT OF FLOODING

Heavy Gu rains seen the last week of April and first week of May have triggered floods in some areas in Somalia and affected about 400,000 people with Hirshabelle state toping the hardest hit areas. Jowhar city in Middle Shabelle region was the worst affected, with floods caused by river breakages displacing 66,000 people from 27 villages, destroying over 40,000 hectares of farmland, disrupting learning in 12 schools and damaging 82 per cent of WASH infrastructures. In Belet Weyne town in Hiraan region, flooding has displaced nearly 22,000 people and destroyed 1,235 hectares of farmland. The floods have also raised a serious concerns regarding a potential outbreak of water-borne diseases in flood affected areas.