Somalia: WASH Cluster Gu (2021) Flood Response Update As of 17 May 2021

Situation Overview

Between end of March to early May, the WASH cluster released 17,200 hygiene kits in response to multiple shocks in HirShabelle including the current Gu 2021 floods. 15,200 kits were released from Jowhar regional supply hub and 2,000 from Beletweyne regional supply hub. In total 103K people received hygiene supplies to last for 3 Months (April-June). Furthermore, WASH partners’ response readiness and capacity mapping exercise is ongoing in Hiiran and Middle Shabele to ascertain partners’ preparedness level and gaps and more updates on response and gaps will be communicated in the coming days.