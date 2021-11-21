Somalia WASH Cluster Galmudug: Drought Situation Update (as of 20 Somalia WASH Cluster th November 2021)

Situation Overview

Many areas in Galmudug state of Somalia are in a desperate situation as severe drought conditions hitting the most vulnerable communities following the delayed onset of Deyr rains. Pastoralists in the entire state are struggling to cope with water and pasture shortages. Inadequate sanitation facilities for IDP settlements in Caabudwaq, Guriel, Hobyo, dhuusamreeb and Galkaio districts were also reported.

Most parts of south Mudug are experiencing water shortages, access constraints and high prices of commodities. It is reported that a significant number of water points in the rural areas have dried up with a substantial number of shallow wells and strategic boreholes are yielding low water causing mass concentration of livestock with long hours of queueing at the water sources. Over 16,479 people in Gaalkacyo and surrounding villages are affected by the current drought and have no access to safe drinking water, improved sanitation facilities and good hygiene practices. Whereas approximately 24,875 people in Hobyo affected by the ongoing water shortages. Hobyo district has recorded the highest median water price, at 7 USD for 200 litres of water. This was mainly attributed to a decrease in water quantity due to the poor rains received in the eastern parts of Galmudug.

A significant pasture degradation and water shortages have also been reported in many areas in Galguduud region. In Dhuusamreeb, an estimated 10,500 people (mostly from the rural villages) have been affected directly by the current drought. The median price of water in the rural villages in Dhusamreeb has increased from 2 to 3.5 dollars per barrels of 200L from October to November. According to the WASH partners, an estimated 11,500 people living in the rural villages and IDPS in Cabuduwaaq town are facing acute water shortages as the median price of the water increased from 1.5 to 4 dollars in the period between June and November 2021.

The estimate number of people affected by water shortages in Cadaado are 9,500. The median price of water in Cadaado and surrounding villages has increased from 3 to 3.5 dollars since October 2021 and still remains the same for most parts of rural communities. This has increased water demand in these areas creating pressure for the limited resources available.

If no rainfall comes before the end of 2021 Deyr season, it will be the third consecutive poor rainy season. WASH Cluster partners urgently need additional resources to scale up of emergency life-saving wash services in Galgadud and Mudug regions. Provision of emergency life-saving water to an estimated 72K individual s will be the top priority interventions for WASH partners in Galmudug. If the situation does not improve, it is projected that the current caseload will be tripled before the end the year.