Somalia: WASH Cluster Drought Update (as of 27 July 2022)

SOMALIA IS FACING ITS WORST DROUGHT IN MORE THAN FOUR DECADES

Multiple areas of Somalia are experiencing its worst drought crisis in a decade, with millions of people facing acute water shortages and being forced to leave from their homes in search of water and food. Significant portion of the population are facing the threat of starvation following four consecutive failed rainy seasons, a climatic event not seen in at least 40 years.

The Deyr (September-November) 2020, Gu (April-June) 2021, Deyr (September-November) 2021 and Gu (April-June) 2022 seasons were all marred by below-average rainfall, leaving large swathes of the country facing the most prolonged drought in recent history. The Gu (April-June 2022) rainy season was the driest on record in Somalia’s recent history—making the 2020-2022 drought surpass the horrific droughts in both 2010-2011 and 2016-2017 in duration and severity.

On the other hand, forecasts indicate that the 2022 Deyr (September-November) rainy season could also fail, leading to an unprecedented and catastrophic situation, the likes of which has not been witnessed in Somalia’s recent history.

Immediate action is therefore required to prevent the worst from transpiring in the months ahead.

Despite the dire situation in the country following the four consecutive below rainy seasons, partners on the ground are responding but the extremely low funding is hampering their capacity to respond the need of the populations.

Funding levels remain far below those in 2017 and is more comparable to 2011, when funding was slow to come in until the declaration of famine, with devastating consequences including 260,000 deaths.