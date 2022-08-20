Somalia: WASH Cluster Drought Update (as of 20 August 2022)

SITUATIONAL UPDATE

Severe drought conditions continue to ravage large parts of Somalia with millions of people facing acute water shortages and being forced to leave from their homes in search of water, food and pasture, heightening pressure on already-limited natural resources. Apart from multiple areas in coastal zones of south and central regions of Somalia that have received light rains during the Xagaa season, a persistent lack of rainfall led to increased water prices and record low vegetation cover and soil moisture conditions in the rest of Somalia.

The overall risk of outbreak of diseases in the drought affected areas is very high and could be worsened by the drought situation with lack of safe water, drought induced displacements, crowded and unsanitary living conditions in temporary shelters. Worsening drought conditions is putting large areas and significant portion of the Somalia population at risk of Famine through December 2022 if the Deyr (2022 ) season rains fail, water prices continue to rise sharply, and humanitarian assistance is not scaled up to reach the country’s most vulnerable populations.

Overall, WASH cluster partners continue providing WASH assistance to drought affected populations in Somalia. As of 20th August 2022, partners have reached over 1.5M drought affected people across the country with WASH assistance including safe water through construction and rehabilitation of strategic communal water points, construction and rehabilitation of latrines for drought displaced people and distribution of hygiene kits as well.

Rehabilitation and extension of existing water systems and construction of new boreholes are to be prioritized in rural areas of drought affected districts particularly in South-West State, Somaliland and Puntland to respond to drought impacted water infrastructures. Therefore, a concerted humanitarian scale-up by the WASH cluster partners and donors is needed urgently to prevent even worse outcomes in the coming months.