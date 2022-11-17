Somalia: WASH Cluster Drought Update (as of 17 November 2022)

Deyr rains have continued to spread in space and time across Somalia with moderate to heavy rains recorded in Puntland and Somaliland in the first week of October. Southern regions of the country have also continued to record rains but with below average amounts with many parts having recorded depressed rains except few areas in Bakool region. Available forecasts indicate that rainfall will likely continue through the mid of December 2022. However, cumulative rainfall amounts through the end of 22 Deyr season are expected to remain below average in most parts of Somalia. The rainfall forecast for the next seven days indicates light to moderate rains across the central and southern regions. Overall, drought conditions are worsening in Jubaland, Southwest state, Galmudug, Hirshabelle and parts of Puntland and Somaliland which have suffered from four consecutive seasons of below average rainfalls. Deterioration and depletion of vegetation cover, widespread water shortages, increased water prices have been observed across the country. Given the rainfall forecast, the depressed rains are not going to be effective in mitigating the drought conditions. However, a return to normal rainfall patterns, good amounts of precipitation is essential for drought conditions to be reversed. More rains are also required to replenish the deep ground water aquifers in many areas of Somalia. With available resources, WASH humanitarian partners have delivered water, sanitation and hygiene assistance to over 2M people, and supported communities to operate water supply systems and repair sources. However, it is important to point out that sustained funding and timely provision of resources is critical to prevent a looming famine and further deterioration of the WASH humanitarian situation in Somalia.