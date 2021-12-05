Somalia WASH Cluster Drought Situation Update (as of 5th December 2021)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Vulnerable communities in most parts of Somalia continue to experience a severe drought conditions that has left more than 2 million people to face acute water shortages and in need of humanitarian WASH assistance. The impact of the drought is worsening across the country particularly Jubaland, south-west state and Galmudug states following two consecutive failed rainy seasons and a poor performance of the 2021 Deyr rainy season. Over 2 million people in 57 out of 74 districts are currently experiencing water shortages as significant number of water pans and boreholes have literally dried up. The lack of access to safe and potable water as well as hygiene and sanitation facilities has also heightened the risk of water-borne diseases. WASH humanitarian partners on the ground in collaboration with the national and local authorities are scaling-up their responses through water trucking, water source chlorination and rehabilitation of existing strategic water sources to address the critical water needs though insufficient funding is hindering their capacity to reach the people in need.

In November 2021, water prices have spiked in most districts in Somalia compared to the last reporting period. Eastern and central parts of Galmudug state, most parts of Jubaland and South-west state and surrounding areas reported the highest median water prices. This was mainly attributed to insufficient rains received during the Deyr season that could replenish ground water sources. The 2021 Deyr rains were delayed and has been erratic across the country though Somaliland and parts of Puntland have received some good rains in the first half of the season.

However, the drought conditions are expected to worsen at the end of the year and into the first quarter of 2022. Even if the rains improve in December, which is unlikely, recovery rain losses in October and November is not achievable as more rains with good distribution are required to end water shortages. According to ICPAC, warmer than usual conditions are expected over much of Somalia while usual temperature conditions are expected over a few areas in north-eastern Somalia in the coming Jalal (dry) season. Therefore, without urgent and scaled up support to the communities in the affected states, the situation will most likely worsen further until the next Gu rainy season in 2022.