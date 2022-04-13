Somalia: WASH Cluster Drought Response Update (as of 13th April 2022)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

Severe drought conditions continue to devastate a large portion of Somali populations. An estimated 3.5 million people are facing acute water shortages with most of surface water sources and significant number of shallow wells become dry while 62 strategic boreholes are currently in need of urgent upgrading to restore their functionality. Limited access to safe water has triggered a spike in AWD/Cholera. Since March 2022, 142 cases were reported in Banadir and South-West state and the number of reported cases have doubled in Baidoa during the month of April and this is associated with reduced water quality. Upward spiral in cases is anticipated from April onward as drought conditions continue to worsen and water quality gap widen. The worst-hit areas are in southern and central, most parts of Puntland and eastern parts of Somaliland, where drought conditions are extreme. However, deterioration of drought conditions is most rapid in south central Somalia, including Bay, Bakool, Lower Juba, Hiiraan, Mudug, and Gedo regions. Dry seasons and water shortages are also posing considerable challenges in Puntland and Somaliland as lack of rain restricts pastoralists from meeting their livestock’s water needs.

As of 10 April 2022, a significant gap in water supply has been reported across the country especially in IDP camps in Kismayo and Banadir. In Banadir 28,700 drought displaced people lack access to WASH services. In Hirshabele, with large sections of Shabelle river now is dry, there is increasing pressure on depleted groundwater sources. Partners have reported that 12 boreholes have developed mechanical problems due to long working hours of operation without backup (8 inaccessible villages in Hiiraan Region).

Similar conditions were also reported in Mudug, Nugaal, Galgaduud and Lower Juba, Gedo, and Lower Shabelle where the strategic community boreholes developed some technical failure due to long hours of operation to meet high population demand.

The current water levels of Juba and Shabelle rivers are below their historical minimum level and dry riverbeds are observed in many sections of the two rivers. This has greatly affected the riverine communities who hugely depend on the two rivers for their domestic water and irrigation. Despite the onset of Gu rains in late March in some parts of Somalia, the country now faces one of the driest rainy seasons in more than five years. Preliminary forecasts indicate that below average to near average rainfall is expected to prevail across most parts of Somalia during the forthcoming 2022 Gu season (April-June). As a result, only minimal improvements are expected during this time and in some areas further deterioration in food security is possible. This sets the stage for a possible famine in 2022, if the humanitarian assistance does not reach the beneficiaries in time.

Humanitarian partners and authorities continued to scale up assistance to mitigate the adverse outcomes of the drought emergency in Somalia. However, funding Gap is a key challenge that limits partners’ capacity to reach people in need with lifesaving WASH assistance. Urgent large-scale efforts aimed at saving lives and protecting livelihoods are therefore needed to meet the needs of the most vulnerable and prevent loss of life.