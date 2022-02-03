Somalia: WASH Cluster Drought Response (November 2021 - January 2022)

SITUATION OVERVIEW

The worsening drought conditions in Somalia have contributed to severe water shortages in 66 out of 74 districts in Somalia. Communal surface water sources in most affected areas are significantly depleted and water levels in strategic boreholes have substantially dropped since December 2021 leading to increased water prices, which is a key driver of displacements and diarrhea-related morbidity in many parts of Somalia. Gedo, Bay, Bakol, Lower Jubba, Galgadud, Mudug, parts of Bari, Nugaal, Sool, Sanaag, Togdheer, and Hiraan are the worst affected regions. However, WASH cluster partners continue providing WASH assistance to drought affected populations in Somalia. As of 31st January 2022, partners have reached over 400K drought affected people across the country with WASH assistance including safe water through construction and rehabilitation of strategic communal water points, construction and rehabilitation of latrines for drought displaced people and distribution of hygiene kits as well.