Somalia WASH Cluster Dashboard (Updated: 31st October 2019)

In October, WASH cluster partners deliver sustainable water services to 61,762 people through the rehabilitation of existing facilities and/or installation of new water points. Only 8,771 people were reached with sanitation services and 176,588, with hygiene promotion activities. In response to the ongoing flooding, 30 active WASH partners have been mobilized to address critical needs of flood affected people in Hirshabelle, SWS, and Jubbaland. Ongoing WASH response are expected to be scaled up in the coming days with new SHF RR.