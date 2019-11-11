11 Nov 2019

Somalia WASH Cluster Dashboard (Updated: 31st October 2019)

Infographic
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 31 Oct 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (966.1 KB)

Overview (as of 31st October 2019)

  • In October, WASH cluster partners deliver sustainable water services to 61,762 people through the rehabilitation of existing facilities and/or installation of new water points. Only 8,771 people were reached with sanitation services and 176,588, with hygiene promotion activities. In response to the ongoing flooding, 30 active WASH partners have been mobilized to address critical needs of flood affected people in Hirshabelle, SWS, and Jubbaland. Ongoing WASH response are expected to be scaled up in the coming days with new SHF RR.

  • There are limited resources to scale up the WASH Cluster response in first and second phase of the flood emergency responses. Rehabilitation of destroyed WASH infrastructures is the biggest gap seen in all flood effected areas. Also, access to safe water in the acute phase of response represent major gaps especially in Beletweyn and Berdale.

