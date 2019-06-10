10 Jun 2019

Somalia WASH Cluster Dashboard (Updated: 31st May 2019)

Infographic
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 31 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (1.41 MB)

Overview (as of 31st May 2019)

In May, partners deliver sustainable water services to 65,000 people through the rehabilitation of boreholes and shallow wells with establishment of water committees. More than 200,000 people where reached with temporary water services. A total of 15,000 people were reached with sanitation services and 30,000 with hygiene promotion activities.

Important gaps persist throughout all states, mainly hirshabelle and Jubbaland. Partners must immediately focus on sustainable solutions as recent rainfalls will help to adress the acute needs for the following weeks, but not all regions received rainfalls and shallow aquifer and/or under-sized supply systems will quickly fail again to serve surrounding population in the absence of durable plans.

