Somalia WASH Cluster Dashboard (Updated: 31st March 2020)

Overview (as of 31th March 2020)

In March 2020, only 54,834 beneficiaries were reached with access to sustainable safe water while 29,068 beneficiaries were reached through sanitation. WASH Cluster partners reported a total of 83,784 beneficiaries were reached with hygiene promotion activities particularly hygiene kits distributions. WASH partner services have also enabled 86,127 beneficiaries to access Temporary Water such as water trucking and water source chlorination.

Since January 2020, the risk of AWD/cholera has increased in particular in some flood affected regions including the riverine areas. Currently, the most affected regions are Hiran, Banadir, and Lower Shabelle. Belet Weyne district of Hiraan region has recorded most cases according to UNOCHA. Hence, there is a need to scale up of WASH prevention activities to contain the spread of AWD/cholera cases in hotspots of Somalia as well as controlling the spreading of COVID-19.