Somalia WASH Cluster Dashboard (Updated: 31st July 2020)

Overview

Significant gaps remain throughout Somalia particularly the areas (Jubba and Shabelle rivers basins) affected by the recent floods. Overall, more than 191,800 people have been affected by flash and riverine floods between May and July in Hirshabelle, South West and Jubaland states. Needs include provision of emergency safe water supply, sanitation, hygiene kits distribution and hygiene promotion in AWD/cholera and COVID-19 hotspots in Somalia.

In July 2020, WASH Cluster Partners were reached 27,522 beneficiaries with access to sustainable safe water while 4,550 beneficiaries were reached through sanitation. Partners have also reported a total of 90,568 beneficiaries were reached with hygiene promotion activities particularly hygiene kits distributions. WASH partner services have also enabled 4,500 beneficiaries to access Temporary Water such as water trucking and water source chlorination.