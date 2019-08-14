Somalia WASH Cluster Dashboard (Updated: 31st July 2019)

Overview (as of 31st July 2019)

In July, partners deliver sustainable water services to more than 70,000 people through the rehabilitation of boreholes and shallow wells with establishment of water committees. Banadir region was particularly supported by WASH Cluster partners with 45,000 people reached with a temporary source of safe water and 33,000 people reached through hygiene promotion activities incluiding hygiene kits distribution. The scaling up of the response in Banadir resulted in a sharp decrease in the number of AWD reported for the same period.

Important gaps persist throughout Somalia, mainly in Hiraan, rural Bay and Bakool, Gedo, Afmadoow and IDP settlements in Kismayo and Nugal. Gaps are also importent in WASH programme in health facilities and schools with only 8 institutions reached with a full WASH package so far (out of 150 institutions targeted in 2019).