15 Feb 2020

Somalia WASH Cluster Dashboard (Updated: 31st January 2020)

Infographic
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 31 Jan 2020 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.01 MB)

Overview (as of 31 st January 2020)

In January 2020, only 68,207 beneficiaries were reached with access to sustainable safe water while 21,173 beneficiaries were reached through sanitation. WASH Cluster partners reported a total of 84,098 beneficiaries were reached with hygiene promotion activities particularly hygiene kits distributions. WASH partner services have also enabled 138,343 beneficiaries to access Temporary Water such as water trucking and water source chlorination.
During January 2020, the risk of AWD/cholera has increased in particular in some flood affected regions including the riverine areas. So far, new AWD cases were reported from Belet weyn, Bulaburde and Jalalaqsi districts of Hiran. Hence, there is a need to scale up of WASH prevention activities to contain the spread of AWD/cholera cases in hotspots of Somalia.

