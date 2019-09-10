10 Sep 2019

Somalia WASH Cluster Dashboard (Updated: 31st August 2019)

from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original
Overview (as of 31st August 2019)

  • In August, partners delivered sustainable water services to more than 35,00 people through the rehabilitation of exisitng facilities and/or installation of new water points. Only 30,000 people were reached with sanitation services and 45,000 with hygiene promotion activities. The WASH Cluster is preparing a national level response plan against the abnormal increase of bloody diarrhea and acute diarrheal diseaes compared to last year. The response is being prepard in collaboration with FMoH.

  • Important gaps persist throughout Somalia, mainly in Hiraan, rural Bay and Bakool, Gedo, Afmadoow and IDP settlements in Kismayo and Nugal. Gaps are also important in WASH programme in health facilities and schools with only 9 institutions reached with a full WASH package so far (out of 150 institutions targeted in 2019). Several assessments are currently ongoing to adress the gap in term of data availability and analysis (WASH market assessments, water points survey with SWALIM and JMCNA new analysis methodology).

