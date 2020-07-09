Somalia WASH Cluster Dashboard (Updated: 30th June 2020)

Overview (as of 30th June 2020)

Suspected Cholera outbreaks continue to be reported in Bay, Banadir, Hiran and Lower Shabelle regions. As week 26, a total of 195 new cases of cholera were reported from Hiiran (20 cases) Bay (33), Lower Shabele (14) and Banadir (128 cases) with 2 deaths reported in Banadir region during week 26. The inrceasing cases is as result of limited access to safe water and proper sanitation and the recent floods which damaged WASH infrastructure contributing to population in urgent need of WASH assistance.

In June 2020, Partners were reached 89,825 beneficiaries with access to sustainable safe water while 34,631 beneficiaries were reached through sanitation. WASH Cluster partners reported a total of 125,606 beneficiaries were reached with hygiene promotion activities particularly hygiene kits distributions. WASH partner services have also enabled 5,154 beneficiaries to access Temporary Water such as water trucking and water source chlorination.