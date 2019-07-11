11 Jul 2019

Somalia WASH Cluster Dashboard (Updated: 30th June 2019)

Infographic
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 30 Jun 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.48 MB)

Overview (as of 30 th June 2019)

  • In June, partners deliver sustainable water services to 48,000 people through the rehabilitation of boreholes and shallow wells with establishment of water committees. There is a clear decrease in the number of people reached with sustainable water services since two months due to the underfunded context and 2018 carried over projects reaching their ends.

  • Important gaps persist throughout all states, mainly in Hiraan, rural Bay and Bakool, Gedo, Afmadoow and IDP settlements in Kismayo and Nugal. In urban contexts, hygiene promotion activites are not sufficient to prevent an increase in diarrheal diseases incidences. Gaps are also important in WASH programmes in health facilities and schools with only 8 institutions reached with a full WASH package so far (out of 150 institutions targeted in 2019).

