Somalia WASH Cluster Dashboard (Updated: 30th April 2020)

Overview (as of 30 th April 2020)

In April 2020, only 55,814 beneficiaries were reached with access to sustainable safe water while 18,653 beneficiaries were reached through sanitation. WASH Cluster partners reported a total of 383,913 beneficiaries were reached with hygiene promotion activities particularly hygiene kits distributions. WASH partner services have also enabled 69,515 beneficiaries to access Temporary Water such as water trucking and water source chlorination.

Moderate to high flood risk is foreseen to persist in the coming weeks threatening urban and riverine populations, including in Belet Weyne (Hiran) and Jowhar (Middle Shabelle). The risk of AWD/cholera has also increased in particular in some of the flood affected regions. The most affected regions currently are Hiran, Banadir and Lower Shabelle with Belet Weyne district of Hiran region has recorded most cases.

The heavy flooding comes at a time Somalia is facing the COVID-19 pandemic and a threat of desert locusts infestation.

WASH Humanitarian partners must scale up their response to the affected populations with life-saving assistance and WASH prevention activities to contain the spread of AWD/cholera cases in hotspots of Somalia.