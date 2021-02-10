Somalia WASH Cluster Dashboard (as of 31st January 2021)

Overview

Some parts of Somalia are currently facing a severe water shortage following the poor performance of 2020 short rains (Deyr) and the subsequent abnormally high temperatures, heightening fears of deepening humanitarian crisis in coming months. Overall, the rainfall was below average in most parts of the country with adverse impact on replenishment of water resources which in turn caused water shortages across the country leading to displacement of pastoral communities. The dry conditions are projected to persist until the coming Gu rainy season (April- June). The current water shortage is likely to deepen humanitarian crisis in the coming months especially in regions facing critical water shortages such as Sool, Sanaag, parts of Galmudug, Bay, Bakool and Lower Juba where their main sources (shallow wells and Berkad) are currently dried-up resulting a sharp increase in water prices. In Sool and Saanag regions, the average water prices per 20L jerry-can now costs 2 times higher than what it cost in December 2020. Ceelwaaq, Garbaharaey, Yed and Ceelberde districts have also reported increased water prices between 6 to 7.5 USD per barrel of 200L during the month of January. The shortages of safe drinking water have led to an increase of AWD/cholera cases in some areas of the country. According to FG-MOH, a total of 78 new suspected cases of cholera were reported in week 5 from Bay (11) and Banadir (67 cases) regions with no deaths. As a result, there is a need to scale up of WASH prevention activities to contain the spread of AWD/cholera cases in hotspots of Somalia.