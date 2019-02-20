20 Feb 2019

Somalia WASH Cluster Dashboard (as of 31 January 2019)

Infographic
from UN Children's Fund, WASH Cluster
Published on 31 Jan 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.4 MB)

Overview (as of 31st January)

• Several regions of Somaliland, Puntland and Galmudug are experiencing a severe shortage of water due to the over-exploitation of already limited water resources, breakages of equipment and depletion of resources. New constructions or rehabilitations of existing water points are needed particularly in Awdal, Wooqoyi Galbeed, Bari, Sool, Sanaag, Mudug and Galgaduud regions.

• Important WASH needs in IDP settlements remain un-addressed throughout Somalia, especially in Galkacyo, Qardho, Mogadishu, Baidoa and Kismayo sites. WASH partners need to collaborate with CCCM cluster to ensure needs are accurately captured, addressed and avoid duplication.

• As risk factors for AWD/Cholera persist, hygiene promotion campaigns with hygiene kits distribution, using pre-positioned stocks must continue to prevent potential outbreak, especially in riverine locations along the Shabelle and the Juba rivers.

• Lack of updated and reliable WASH data still impair the response capacity of the cluster and its advocacy capacity.

• Activities of UNICEF has not been integrated in the maps for January. It will be corrected in February’s maps, when the data at regional level are available

